Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre.

Participants will join one of Northern Ireland’s top authors, Jo Zebedee for the four part course, beginning on January 29.

The museum’s exhibition ‘A most proper verdict’, which explores attitudes to 19th century crime and punishment, will be used as a backdrop and for inspiration for the project.

Various writing techniques will be taught, from how to capture ideas to creating structure and dialogue.

The sessions will take place on Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm with the full schedule as follows:

Day one – January 29: introduction to the project including idea generation; sharing of initial ideas and exploring where they might go, and formal input including storyboarding techniques and architect versus gardener writing.

Day two – February 12: structuring work including three act structure; reader trust; building believable characters, and creating a sense of place

Day three - February 26: writing believable dialogue; delivering a satisfying ending, and a critique session, including how to give and take critiques.

Day four - March 12 will be a finale event to showcase participants’ work.