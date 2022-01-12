New ‘Covid Access to Food’ grant launched

Launched on Wednesday, January 12), it’s designed to enhance existing crisis food support set up in response to identified need across the borough.

Funding has been made available from the Department for Communities and Council has set up the Fund to provide resources to established organisations that are currently providing food poverty interventions and need additional resources to cope with increased demand for their services during the incoming months.

A total fund of £25,000 is available and applications can be made for grants of up to £2000. These will be assessed on a rolling basis until the fund has been spent.

The grants will allow established organisations to provide support for crisis food and household essentials, while the fund will help bridge the gap between existing emergency response support and more long-term sustainable solutions to food poverty.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “We are delighted to be able to provide additional support to those most in need and hardest hit by the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

“As a Council we are keen to support local community and voluntary organisations as we firmly believe they are best placed to help. They know their areas better than anyone and already have existing relationships with many families adversely impacted by Covid.

“This latest round of funding will support other ongoing interventions and can be used to complement existing initiatives.

“This fund will allow community and voluntary organisations to support those citizens who face real financial challenges at this time, and will provide tailored support to families and individuals for things like food and household essentials, cooked meals or increasing the capacity of community food providers.”

The fund has been developed in line with the Anti-poverty Action Plan developed by the Causeway Coast and Glens Anti-poverty Stakeholder Steering Group.