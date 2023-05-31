A new crematorium is set to open in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey next week.

The state-of-the-art facility, only the second crematorium in Northern Ireland, is set to open on Monday, June 5.

It will offer the latest technology services, providing the very best standard for music, visual tributes and live streaming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is anticipating an average of six cremations daily. The maximum number per annum will be 1,560.

An artist's impression of the new facility.

Pricing for 2023/24 is £475 for residents in the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough and £950 for non-residents.

All faiths are welcome to use the crematorium and services can be religious or secular. There are no burial grounds at the crematorium but there will be the ability to lay cremated remains to rest.

A live webcast service will be available to families at a cost of £30 further to an annual licensing and service fee incurred by the local authority. In line with current arrangements for cemeteries, proof of residency must be provided to claim the resident fee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Located on the Doagh Road Newtownabbey, opposite the Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre, the crematorium will operate Monday - Friday from 9am - 4pm offering families a 45 minute service hourly from 10am-3pm. The Ceremony Room can accommodate 164 with a waiting room for overflow with screens and speakers.

A memorial garden is also set to open at the site, offering a space for quiet thought and reflection.