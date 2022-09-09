The launch is part of a series of evens which celebrate and support new writers and new publications.On Thursday (September 22) at North Down Museum, Quinn and fellow crime writer Jason Johnson will launch their latest works, Murder Memoir Murder and Did She See You?

Anthony J. Quinn’s nine crime novels have received wide critical acclaim. His novel Disappeared (2014) was long listed for the Theakston’s Old Peculiar Crime Novel. Murder Memoir Murder is a crime fiction story set in the landscape of a rural parish in South Tyrone.

Jason Johnson is the co-author of Slave (2018) and the author of four novels: Aloysius Tempo (2015), Sinker (2014), Woundlicker (2005) and Alina (2006). His new novel Did She See You? examines how we view ourselves and the world around us, social media and mental illness.

Crime writers Anthony J. Quinn (right) and Jason Johnson.

Join them as they chat to Sharon Dempsey about their new books and their careers and inspirations.

Authors Catríona Lally and Andrew Meehan will make an appearance in North Down Museum on Friday September 23 to discuss their latest novels; Wunderland and Instant Fires. Catríona Lally is an Irish writer and the recipient of the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature in 2018.

Her first novel Eggshells was shortlisted for the Newcomer Award at the 2015 Irish Book Awards and the Kate O’Brien Debut Novel Award. Andrew Meehan is a well-known script writer. His debut novel One Star Awake was published in 2017 and long listed for the Desmond Elliott Prize, the UK's most prestigious award for debut novelists.