Youth workers at Edgarstown Community Association have been overwhelmed by how popular the new Darts Den is with dozens of regulars on Friday and Saturday nights and new league tournaments in the pipeline.

Impact of young darts champion Luke Littler inspires Edgarstown Community Association youth to create a new 'Darts Den' for young people in the Portadown area. It has proved such a hit new leagues are to be set up across town.

Jordon Russell, one of the youth workers funded by the International Fund for Ireland (IFI), explained the Dart Den was set up after funding from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Good Relations and the PCSP (Policing and Community Safety Partnerships). He explained that it was a graffiti project with a group of young lads on a Friday evening initially. Then after more PCSP funding for dart boards, they were able to open up the building here on a Saturday evening for other young kids to come in and play darts,” said Jordon.

Ruth Cranston, a Personal Youth Development Programme officer funded by the IFI, said: “It’s been unreal. The uptake … We have a small building but we can see anything from 20 to 35 young people, predominately young lads, here especially on a Saturday night.

"We have been able to run wee tournaments. Local businesses and other organisations have donated, maybe cash prizes or gift cards. It’s a good bit of competition between their friends.

"We have been able to contact other community organisations and intend to run a tournament among the other youth provisions. It’s been going down great,” she said.

Jordon revealed that darts has found a new generation because of Luke Littler. “It seems because he got involved at such a young age – at 16 winning world championships – it has spurred the young people on and they really want to get involved. Plus it inadvertently is helping their maths skills.”

Ruth said they have been funded for around nine years by the NI Housing Executive for their Detached Programme (street youth workers who go out onto the streets five or six nights a week). “Last May there was a lot of anti-social behaviour down at the Meadows. We work very closely with our Neighbourhood Policing Team and we were able to engage with those young people. Literally all they wanted was somewhere to go.

"When we opened on a Friday night, it was a game changer. We sit on forums with police and other organisations and the difference in the amount of anti-social behaviour from last May to now is amazing.

"They are not out on the streets or at the hotspots in Portadown. Definitely the numbers are a lot less. Opening the house on a Friday and Saturday night has made a phenomenal difference,” she said.

Jordon, who was full of praise for the NI Housing Executive who provide their community house in Edgarstown, said the long term goal is to get long term funding – three to four years funding so you know your job is secure. “It’s hard to get somebody to come into a job when you are only funded year on year. The aim is to get long term funding to keep the organisation going.”

Ruth believes youth provision should be top of the agenda at Stormont. “We have these young people in a building. To let that go and stop our Friday night provision would be such an awful thing. The relationship have already been formed. So why not, when we have them here, be able to engage them in a programme that is beneficial to them.

"We have some young people whose education achievement may not be that great, so why not make those Friday and Saturday nights more meaningful. It’s all fun and games, playing darts and gaming and chatting with friends. When they are here why not do something to benefit them.”