New emergency fuel scheme is now open

Announced at the end of last year by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, the scheme opened on January 6 and will run until March 31.

The Department for Communities, in collaboration with Bryson Charitable Group, the Consumer Council and a range of local energy companies, will contribute £2 million to an Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme.

Minister Hargey said: “The unprecedented energy price rises have meant that those who are already struggling financially are facing added pressures during the winter months and there is therefore a need for an immediate response.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey

“This additional funding is vital in providing emergency financial support to vulnerable families to meet their energy costs and where it is essential to protect people’s mental health and physical wellbeing. The scheme is an excellent example of government working together with private companies and the voluntary and community sector to benefit those in need of support in the time ahead.”

Noyona Chundur, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council said: “We are delighted to have facilitated the establishment of a scheme that will help ease the heavy burden of energy price rises for 20,000 households this winter.