New exhibition on King Charles III features art work by children from Cookstown
An exhibition celebrating King Charles III in his Coronation year is running in The Burnavon until the end of November.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Local woman Pamela Glasgow-Baxter is presenting the ‘A Right Royal Exhibition’, which features various schools including Autism Support and Learning Support classes.
Everyone who took part created a portrait of King Charles III.
Pamela received a BEM in the King’s inaugural Birthday Honours for services to children with autism in Cookstown through AUsome Kids, Cookstown, which she founded a few years ago.