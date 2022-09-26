New intern deacon ordained for Mossley Parish

Rev Boal was ordained by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, at a service held in Lisburn Cathedral on Sunday, September 11.

Gareth Campbell, Andrew Neill, The Rev Danielle McCullagh, Archdeacon Barry Forde, the Rev Canon William Taggart, Dean Sam Wright, Archdeacon Stephen McBride, Archdeacon Paul Dundas and the Rev Canon Kevin Graham were also present at the Service of Ordination of deacon interns at the Castle Street cathedral.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Diocese spans the whole of County Antrim and reaches into parts of County Londonderry. It is made up of some 77 parishes ranging from bustling urban churches in north and west Belfast to the rural parishes on the Antrim coast and even Rathlin Island. The diocese is divided into three Archdeaconries.

The Rev Lee Boal at his ordination as a deacon intern with the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison. Photo by Norman Briggs.

Rev Boal has been married to Beth for three years. Prior to ministry, he worked on the family farm alongside his parents.

He said: “I have a lot to learn so this year I’m looking forward to being formed into the person God would have me be to serve his Church faithfully.

“I’m looking forward to getting alongside the people of Mossley Parish and serving them and encouraging them in their faith and to connecting with the local community to share the hope of Jesus with them.”