New kitchen and replacement boiler for Moree LOL 195

Moree LOL 195 Pomeroy District No 5 held a recent dedication of their new kitchen and replacement boiler.

By The Newsroom
4 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:49am

These works were funded under the Department of Agricultural, Environment and Rural Affairs, Rural Halls Refurbishment Scheme in conjunction with Rural Action Training.

The hall benefited from £15,000 grant for a replacement kitchen and new energy efficient boiler with training provided by Rural Action.

Five members were presented with certificates pictured, from left, Pauline Donaldson DAERA Deputy Scheme Manager Rural Halls Refurbishment Scheme, Wilbert Buchanan, Thomas Hamilton, Keith Buchanan, Jonathan Buchanan, Caleb Buchanan, Denver Willis, Gerard Treacy DAERA Programme Manager Rural Affairs Division West, Michael Kelly Head of Regeneration and Communities Rural Action.

1. Presentation of certificates

Photo: contributed

Mrs Florence Buchanan opened the kitchen pictured with the WM Thomas Hamilton. It was dedicated by Bro Rev Trevor Boyd Lodge Chaplain.

2. Opening of new kitchen at Moree LOL 195

Photo: contributed

New kitchen which was recently opened at Moree Orange Hall, Pomeroy.

3. New kitchen opened at Moree Orange Hall

Photo: contributed

4. New kitchen at Moree Orange Hall

Photo: con

