New Larne RNLI volunteer ‘felt prepared’ for her first rescue call-out
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The volunteer crew were requested to launch the all-weather lifeboat Dr John McSparran at 1.18pm at the request of HM Coastguard after one of the people onboard the RIB raised the alarm.
Included in the operation was volunteer crew member Kathryn Brennan, a software engineer from Larne, who recently joined the local RNLI.
When her pager went off, Kathryn was called into action for her first shout.
“I've always wanted to do more for my local community, and saw this as a perfect opportunity to do so,” she said. “With this being my first shout, you do get that initial adrenaline rush but then your training kicks in. It's also reassuring to know that you've got a good group of crew members there to guide you, so I felt prepared for today.”
Also involved were Jack Healy on his first shout as coxswain, mechanic Derek Rea and crew members Barry Kirkpatrick, Jordan McIlhinney, Samantha Agnew and Catherine Lee.
Weather conditions were described as good and sunny with a slight breeze.
The broken-down RIB was located just north of Larne close to Drumnagreagh Road.
It was established that both crew members were safe and well and the breakdown was due to engine failure. After checking that all on board were safe and following an assessment at the scene, a tow line was established and the boat taken to the safety of Tweeds Port in Larne.
Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI coxswain, Jack Healy said: “The casualties were wearing the correct safety equipment and had the means to contact the Coastguard. They did the right thing when they realised that they had broken down.
"At this time of year, people are starting to think about getting their boats back in the water for summer and now is a good time to prepare and plan ahead. We would encourage everyone to check their vessels and ensure engines are well maintained.
"When going out, always carry adequate tools and spares and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey. If you do get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”