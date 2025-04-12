New Larne RNLI volunteer ‘felt prepared’ for her first rescue call-out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larne RNLI has praised the actions of two people who “did the right thing” when their rigid inflatable boat (RIB) broke down on Friday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteer crew were requested to launch the all-weather lifeboat Dr John McSparran at 1.18pm at the request of HM Coastguard after one of the people onboard the RIB raised the alarm.

Included in the operation was volunteer crew member Kathryn Brennan, a software engineer from Larne, who recently joined the local RNLI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When her pager went off, Kathryn was called into action for her first shout.

Larne RNLI came to the aid of two people onboard a broken-down RIB on Friday afternoon. Picture: Larne RNLI

“I've always wanted to do more for my local community, and saw this as a perfect opportunity to do so,” she said. “With this being my first shout, you do get that initial adrenaline rush but then your training kicks in. It's also reassuring to know that you've got a good group of crew members there to guide you, so I felt prepared for today.”

Also involved were Jack Healy on his first shout as coxswain, mechanic Derek Rea and crew members Barry Kirkpatrick, Jordan McIlhinney, Samantha Agnew and Catherine Lee.

Weather conditions were described as good and sunny with a slight breeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The broken-down RIB was located just north of Larne close to Drumnagreagh Road.

It was established that both crew members were safe and well and the breakdown was due to engine failure. After checking that all on board were safe and following an assessment at the scene, a tow line was established and the boat taken to the safety of Tweeds Port in Larne.

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI coxswain, Jack Healy said: “The casualties were wearing the correct safety equipment and had the means to contact the Coastguard. They did the right thing when they realised that they had broken down.

"At this time of year, people are starting to think about getting their boats back in the water for summer and now is a good time to prepare and plan ahead. We would encourage everyone to check their vessels and ensure engines are well maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When going out, always carry adequate tools and spares and ensure you have enough fuel for your journey. If you do get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.