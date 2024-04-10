New lease of life for Cancer Focus shop after flooding
The store suffered devastating flooding in 2023, and was closed to the public for several months.
Behind the scenes the organisation worked tirelessly to bring back an essential retail hub to the area, that is more than just a store to its loyal customers.
Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, Director of Retail Angela McGrath, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be finally open for business again.
“After such a difficult time dealing with the damage from the flood, we can’t thank the local community enough for their outpouring of support and patience while we completed our renovations, and I think everyone will agree the shop looks better than ever.”
She continued: “We are more than just a place to drop off clothes or pick-up a bargain.
“Our shop, staff, and volunteers are a real part of the fabric of the local community and we cannot wait to welcome back all of the familiar faces and look forward to an exciting year ahead.”
The Cancer Focus NI store will be back to doing what it does best, stocking the latest in high street fashion and providing a sustainable and ethical way for people to dispose of used clothing.
One of 12 stores dotted across Northern Ireland, the retail shops provide a vital revenue stream for the organisation that provides a number of crucial support services to help local people and their families affected by cancer.
These services include counselling, family support, specialist bra fitting, art therapy and a patient driving service.
Every penny counts with £51 paying for a specialist bra fitting appointment that will help give a woman back her confidence during their cancer treatment.
The organisation also offers a free telephone service that is run by local experienced nurses who are there to offer expert support and cancer information to those who need it.
For more info about Cancer Focus NI’s support services visit cancerfocusni.org or to volunteer please email [email protected] or 028 9066 3281.