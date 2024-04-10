Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The store suffered devastating flooding in 2023, and was closed to the public for several months.

Behind the scenes the organisation worked tirelessly to bring back an essential retail hub to the area, that is more than just a store to its loyal customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, Director of Retail Angela McGrath, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be finally open for business again.

Banbridge shop manager Melissa Faulkner inside the newly renovated store.

“After such a difficult time dealing with the damage from the flood, we can’t thank the local community enough for their outpouring of support and patience while we completed our renovations, and I think everyone will agree the shop looks better than ever.”

She continued: “We are more than just a place to drop off clothes or pick-up a bargain.

“Our shop, staff, and volunteers are a real part of the fabric of the local community and we cannot wait to welcome back all of the familiar faces and look forward to an exciting year ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cancer Focus NI store will be back to doing what it does best, stocking the latest in high street fashion and providing a sustainable and ethical way for people to dispose of used clothing.

One of 12 stores dotted across Northern Ireland, the retail shops provide a vital revenue stream for the organisation that provides a number of crucial support services to help local people and their families affected by cancer.

These services include counselling, family support, specialist bra fitting, art therapy and a patient driving service.

Every penny counts with £51 paying for a specialist bra fitting appointment that will help give a woman back her confidence during their cancer treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation also offers a free telephone service that is run by local experienced nurses who are there to offer expert support and cancer information to those who need it.