Many Irish women emigrated to North America hoping to build a new life but ended up struggling to survive.

Next Thursday, January 12, Rock and District Historical Society will welcome Leanne McCormick, from Ulster University, who will give a presentation on ‘Bad Bridget: Crime and Irish women in North America, 1838-1918’.

Many Irish women migrated to North America and worked hard and made a success of their lives, but for many the American dream became a nightmare.

Come and hear the stories of those women who history tends to forget, from murders and shoplifters to sex workers and ‘stubborn’ girls all trying to survive in a new and often dangerous world.

The ‘Bad Bridget‘ project is currently on exhibit at the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh.

The presentation begins at 8 pm at the Old School. Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2022-2023 programme season.