New Lions Club president follows in family footsteps
As Banbridge businessman Peter Fairbairn takes up the post, he is following in the footsteps of his sister, Joanne Hobson, the club’s immediate past president.
A Lions spokesperson said: “All the members of the club wish to thank Joanne for all her hard work this last year, and wish Peter all the very best for his forthcoming year as Lion President.”
Peter has been a member of the Lions Club for almost a decade and has witnessed first-hand the incredible work the charity does.
Speaking to the Chronicle, he said he was committed to continuing those efforts and making a difference in the community.
“It is a true honour to take on the role of President of Banbridge Lions Club, especially following in the footsteps of my sister, Joanne, who has done an outstanding job over the past year,” Peter said.
“My father, Michael Fairbairn, has been an active member since 1978 and has always been dedicated to making a positive difference alongside fellow members.
“It is a privilege to follow in his legacy and contribute to the wonderful service projects and fundraising initiatives that make a real impact locally.”
Outlining his plans for his term in office, Peter, who runs Blend & Batch with wife Marion, said: “Over the coming year, we aim to build on the successes of Joanne’s term by raising funds for various charities and delivering successful service projects across Banbridge and the surrounding areas.
“We have some exciting plans ahead, including the return of the popular poker event, which was a hit with both amateur and ‘professional’ card players a few years ago.
“Additionally, we’re looking forward to another concert fundraiser, and, of course, our annual quiz night, which will take place at Banbridge Football Club on Friday, November 15.
“We invite everyone to come along and join in on what promises to be a great evening.”
The Lions Club continues to grow from strength to strength, with four new members joining this year.
“It's fantastic to see more people getting involved, and we are always looking for new members or volunteers to join our efforts,” the president said.
“If anyone is interested, we encourage you to reach out to us on Facebook. We would invite you to come along to one of our meetings to see what we do.
“We meet on the first Wednesday of every month at the Belmont Hotel, and we’d love to welcome anyone who wants to get involved in making a difference.
“I’m incredibly proud to be part of such a dedicated and passionate group, and I look forward to working with the Lions Club to continue making a difference in our community.”
