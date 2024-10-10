Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

THE new President of Banbridge Lions Club has said it is a “true honour” to take on the leadership role.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Banbridge businessman Peter Fairbairn takes up the post, he is following in the footsteps of his sister, Joanne Hobson, the club’s immediate past president.

A Lions spokesperson said: “All the members of the club wish to thank Joanne for all her hard work this last year, and wish Peter all the very best for his forthcoming year as Lion President.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter has been a member of the Lions Club for almost a decade and has witnessed first-hand the incredible work the charity does.

SIBLING SUCCESSOR...Immediate past president Joanne Hobson congratulates new president, Peter Fairbairn.

Speaking to the Chronicle, he said he was committed to continuing those efforts and making a difference in the community.

“It is a true honour to take on the role of President of Banbridge Lions Club, especially following in the footsteps of my sister, Joanne, who has done an outstanding job over the past year,” Peter said.

“My father, Michael Fairbairn, has been an active member since 1978 and has always been dedicated to making a positive difference alongside fellow members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a privilege to follow in his legacy and contribute to the wonderful service projects and fundraising initiatives that make a real impact locally.”

Outlining his plans for his term in office, Peter, who runs Blend & Batch with wife Marion, said: “Over the coming year, we aim to build on the successes of Joanne’s term by raising funds for various charities and delivering successful service projects across Banbridge and the surrounding areas.

“We have some exciting plans ahead, including the return of the popular poker event, which was a hit with both amateur and ‘professional’ card players a few years ago.

“Additionally, we’re looking forward to another concert fundraiser, and, of course, our annual quiz night, which will take place at Banbridge Football Club on Friday, November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We invite everyone to come along and join in on what promises to be a great evening.”

The Lions Club continues to grow from strength to strength, with four new members joining this year.

“It's fantastic to see more people getting involved, and we are always looking for new members or volunteers to join our efforts,” the president said.

“If anyone is interested, we encourage you to reach out to us on Facebook. We would invite you to come along to one of our meetings to see what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We meet on the first Wednesday of every month at the Belmont Hotel, and we’d love to welcome anyone who wants to get involved in making a difference.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of such a dedicated and passionate group, and I look forward to working with the Lions Club to continue making a difference in our community.”