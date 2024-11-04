New litter wardens to ‘proactively patrol’ Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough

A new team of litter wardens will be on patrol across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough from Monday, November 11.

The council said it has partnered with District Enforcement Limited to enhance and enforce its zero tolerance approach to littering, fly-tipping and dog fouling.

The four new district enforcement officers will supplement the work of the council’s four environmental wardens in carrying out patrols across the borough, giving advice and issuing fixed penalty notices to offenders.

Already this year, the council has been involved in around a dozen fixed penalty notices handed to those responsible for fly-tipping. People who are found responsible for fly-tipping will face a fixed penalty notice of £400, while those who fail to pick up after their dog face a fixed penalty fine of £120 and similarly those who drop litter will be fined £120.

Those who do not pay the fixed penalty notice will be subject to court action and there are no early payment reductions.

A council spokesperson said the new district enforcement officers will ‘proactively patrol’ all areas of the borough, including city / town centres, villages, parks and open spaces. They will also respond to concerns over areas which are particularly adversely affected by dumping, litter or dog fouling.

"While the council recognises that the vast majority of residents respect and look after their areas, they remain committed to pursuing those who continue to cause harm to the environment, local wildlife and the climate through littering offences.”

The public can report incidents of littering, fly-tipping and dog fouling via the ABC Council app or by calling the Environmental Health team on 0300 0300 900.”