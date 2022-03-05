New live Fruupp single dedicated to late keyboardist John Mason

The group formed in South Derry had been working on the London scene after playing the Ulster Hall supporting Rory Gallagher in the summer of 1971.

The early line up consisted of Stevie Houston (Belfast), Martin Foye (Dungannon), Vincent McCusker (Maghera) and Peter Farrelly (Belfast). They were managed by Magherafelt man Paul Charles.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their music has had the accolade of being consistently available and over the years that quirky mixture of classical refinement interwoven with a folk sensibility has continued to attract new listeners. Ther are now a recognised force and rightly so. A band who transcends their time.

Fruupp - Stephen Houston, Martin Foye, Vincent McCusker and Peter Farrelly.

Like a phoenix from the ashes, a mixture of happenstance and good luck, a recording on cassette surfaced of the album destroyed in the fire.

A young fan had made it on the same night and his efforts had through the years travelled across Europe and on to Africa. It was almost thrown away on several occasions.

Lovingly restored it captures Fruupp in all their eclectic live glory. A double album Masquerading With Dawn will follow on from this taster Annie Austere c/w Decision, a limited edition release of only 500 copies on green vinyl. Appropriately this labour of love was released on February 14.

Sadly no live footage of Fruupp exists. The two televisioin programmes about them have been wiped, so this is project, fan-led and funded via their 12000 plus Fruupp Facebook appreciation page page, is as near as you'll get to hearing one of the most dynamic bands of their era, in all their glory.

The new Fruupp single which was released on February 14.

The four surviving members, Vincent McCusker, Stephen Houston, Martin Foye and Peter Farrelly have enthusiastically lent their support to the project.

The single and album releases are dedicated to the late John Mason 1954-2015 who was the keyboardist for their fourth album Modern Masquerades which was produced by Ian MacDonald of King Crimson and Foreigner.

These archival recordings are likely the final word on a band who gave the world some wonderfully ornate songs. Likely but then again, you just never know what is waiting in the wings.