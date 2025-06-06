Trail-blazing Brownlow Integrated College, with its proud heritage as the first post primary integrated school in NI, is bucking the trend again ditching the traditional school uniform with a fresh rebranding – now Craigavon Integrated College.

In the heart of Craigavon, the school is embarking on a new chapter celebrating its inclusive ethos and reflecting the college’s commitment to ‘embracing diversity, fostering academic excellence, and preparing students for a bright future’.

A rebranding of Brownlow Integrated College, which becomes Craigavon Integrated College, Co Armagh sees a new, modern uniform for the pupils.

The school has made a huge impact in the lives of thousands of students who have been through its education system since it was established in 1991, following on from the original Brownlow High School which was established in 1973.

In North Armagh, where division was rife for decades during The Troubles, Brownlow Integrated College stood tall bringing all sides together in the toughest of times – a landmark move becoming the first Post Primary School in Northern Ireland to transition from a State Controlled school to a Controlled Integrated school.

And to this day, it has the proud ethos of welcoming students from Protestant and Catholic backgrounds, as well as those of other or no religious affiliations.

Now this newly branded Craigavon Integrated College continues to foster a shared learning environment that ‘celebrates inclusivity and embraces difference’. This remains the defining mission statement of the current school community.

A Thriving, Diverse Community

Today, Craigavon Integrated College continues to thrive as a vibrant learning community, welcoming students from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. The school is proud to host a wide range of nationalities, excellently supported by its dedicated International Department.

"Together with a team of committed teaching and non-teaching colleagues, the school fosters academic excellence and mutual respect in a shared educational environment,” said a spokesperson for Craigavon Integrated College.

In response to the growing demand for Special Educational Needs provision, the school will extend its current one-class specialist provision called The Beacon to three classes of pupils as part of the EA’s Special Provision in Mainstream (SPiM) initiative in September 2025.

"The range and variety of cultures, religious backgrounds, academic abilities, and international ethnicities promote a living ethos of integration for young people in the Craigavon, Lurgan, and Portadown areas,” said a statement.

"Brownlow Integrated College is proud to announce the launch of a transformative rebrand that marks a new era for the school — one shaped by student voice, community collaboration, and a shared vision for the future.

"At the heart of this initiative is a powerful message: our students’ voices matter. Through extensive engagement with pupils, staff, parents, and the wider community, the school has developed a refreshed identity that reflects the modern, confident, and connected spirit of its learners.”

Principal of Brownlow Integrated College Mr O’Hara said: “This is more than a new look. It’s a renewed commitment to excellence in education and pastoral care, and a celebration of who we are as a school community, a community that listens and responds to its members.

"A Rebrand Rooted in Inclusion and Innovation Students expressed a desire for a school identity that better represents who they are today,” he said.

"In response, the school has embraced their feedback by introducing a new name, logo, and uniform that blend tradition with contemporary relevance.

“The new uniform, set to launch in middle of June 2025, has been designed with comfort, practicality, and affordability in mind. It reflects the active lifestyles of today’s students while maintaining a smart, cohesive appearance.”

Community at the Core

The rebrand process has been a collaborative journey, involving voices from across the school community, including an open Public Meeting held in the school last October 2024.

“It is a bold step to distance our uniform policy from the compulsory traditional blazer, shirt and tie – we agree with our students that this no longer represents how young people choose to dress, nor is it a style that offers comfort – something which we believe is crucial to academic engagement, success and attainment,” said Mr O’Hara.

"Society has changed. Even private business dress etiquette has changed and evolved from the traditional business suit to the smart – casual look.

"We believe now is the correct time to reflect such attitudinal developments in our school. Our pupils spoke, and we responded. We wanted this to be something where our students could be architects of change and improvement, something to be proud of – something that says, ‘you belong here, and we are proud of how realistically and maturely they have engaged with the rebrand process”, said the College principal.

"The updated visual identity honours the proud legacy of Brownlow while stepping boldly into the future. It’s a statement of intent and a promise to every student: your future is bright.”

New School Uniform Bundle Mr O’Hara said: “We’re excited to introduce our new school uniform bundle, available through a local provider.” This convenient package includes: A new school polo shirt A ¾ zip top or sweater A branded puffer jacket

The full bundle is priced below the uniform grant threshold, ensuring it remains affordable for all families.

Students will continue to wear their current trousers or skirts, and they are welcome to wear any black trainers or school shoes.

The new look school uniform will include a school polo shirt, a ¾ zip top or sweater and a branded puffer jacket.

