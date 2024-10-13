New look H Samuel store opens at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A refurbished H Samuel store has opened in the Rushmere Shopping Centre.

The new look in Craigavon is part of a multi-million pound investment by H Samuel’s parent company across dozens of stores in the UK.

Along with a bright and modern interior, the refurbished store boasts a host of new features to improve and enhance customers’ shopping experience.

“We wanted our Craigavon customers to feel right at home from the moment they enter our store,” said store manager, Sami Caldwell.

The new look H Samuel store in Rushmere Shopping Centre.

"We’re here to help them celebrate the special moments in their lives and we’re also a destination for fashion lovers to discover the latest jewellery looks and trends so we really wanted to bring this to life in our store,” he explained.

"Amongst the fresh, bright and modern interior / exterior with new diamond, jewellery and watch displays, our Perfect Piercing Studio has also been updated, creating a destination for customers to style their own look from our extensive earring collection,” he added.

"We’re really excited and hope our customers, will love our makeover,” he said.

H Samuel Craigavon is part of a multimillion-pound store investment programme by parent company Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland. A total of 41 H Samuel stores and 14 Ernest Jones stores across the UK are being refurbished.

"This significant investment underscores our dedication to local high streets and shopping centres across the country. We believe that a vibrant retail sector is a vital part of a thriving community and we hope our refurbished stores will be warmly welcomed by local shoppers,” said Neil Old, managing director Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland.