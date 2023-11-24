A long-established telecare company has announced its expansion into Northern Ireland with the opening of a base in Lurgan.

TASK Community Care is Ireland's first telecare company and a leading provider with more than 45 years of experience in personal alarm technology.

The opening of its fully owned UK subsidiary, TASK Connect, at Gilford Road in Lurgan, will bring new employment to the area.

A company spokesperson said: “In the initial phase, we anticipate a modest number of new jobs being created, focusing on key roles that will contribute significantly to our growth. However our expansion sets the foundation for future job opportunities, and as we continue to develop and scale our operations we look forward to the positive contributions our expansion will make to the local economy over time.”

The TASK Connect premises at Gilford Road in Lurgan. Picture: supplied by TASK Connect.

The establishment of TASK Connect not only signifies a significant milestone for TASK Community Care who provide 24-hour monitoring to tens of thousands of personal alarm clients, but also underscores the company's dedication to strengthening its presence in the UK market.

The company says the decision to establish a fully owned subsidiary in Lurgan, reflects a strategic move to better serve its expanding customer base in the UK.

The introduction of a user-friendly online ordering process for monitored personal alarms and GPS trackers on the new TASK Connect website is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience.

Managing director of TASK Connect, Toni Bunting, said: "Our online product range will steadily expand as we solidify our presence in the UK market. Concurrently, our core focus is on refining operations, honed through years of dedicated service to TASK Community Care customers, ensuring an even more streamlined and customer-centric service for all our customers in the UK."

A company statement said: “Having recently secured a competitive tender with one of Northern Ireland's 11 councils in its first year of operation, TASK Connect has swiftly established its success and effectiveness in the market.