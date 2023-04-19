Register
New Lurgan Post Office's long opening hours 'will be very convenient' for customers

Gilpinstown Road Post Office in Lurgan opened on Tuesday, April 18 as a replacement for the Taghnevan branch.

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:35 BST

The new branch, at the EuroSpar, 2 Gilpinstown Road is open Monday to Sunday from 8am - 8pm, providing 84 hours of service a week.

This is significantly longer opening hours than Taghnevan Post Office, which had been temporarily closed at 2 Taghnevan Walk and was open on weekday mornings only

Adam Shillcock, Post Office partner account manager, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours make it very convenient for customers to visit.”

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Gilpinstown Road Post Office in Lurgan.Cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Gilpinstown Road Post Office in Lurgan.
Cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Gilpinstown Road Post Office in Lurgan.

The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the premises will close on May 12. Customers can share their views online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 168715.

Submissions can also be made by email to [email protected] by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15.

The site of the newly-opened Post Office at 2 Gilpinstown Road, Lurgan.The site of the newly-opened Post Office at 2 Gilpinstown Road, Lurgan.
The site of the newly-opened Post Office at 2 Gilpinstown Road, Lurgan.