The largest working and training kitchen in the North West is currently under construction in Magillian Prison.

The new kitchen and café forms part of the first phase of essential capital works at Magilligan, which Justice Minister Naomi Long visited recently.

The existing kitchen is a portacabin structure, in place from 1990 and was originally designed to supply food to 300 prisoners daily - Magilligan currently houses 500 prisoners.

Minister Long said: “Much of the Northern Ireland prison estate is nearing the end of its useful economic life, with Prison Service facing rising maintenance costs totalling £28 million over the last eight years.

Justice Minister Naomi Long is pictured during a visit to Magilligan Prison where she viewed the ongoing work on a new kitchen and café project and plans for new prisoner accommodation. Included are Beverley Wall, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, and Gary Milling, Governor of Magilligan Prison. CREDIT DOJ

“These costs are in large part due to ageing infrastructure. The Magilligan Prison estate in particular, has been highlighted in various inspection reports as unfit for purpose, with temporary buildings and Second World War Nissan huts with deteriorating walls, roofs and flooring plus aging plumbing, electrical and heating systems.”

Minister Long continued: “I fully understand that all of this work requires considerable resource at a time when public finances are extremely challenging. However, without continued and long-term investment in our prisons, they will further deteriorate.

“The new kitchen and café project at Magilligan will deliver the largest working and training kitchen in the North West, supporting prisoners to gain catering and hospitality skills and qualifications and improve opportunities to gain employment when they are released. A more energy efficient facility will also reduce annual maintenance costs and contribute to Government targets for achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions.”