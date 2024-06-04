Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sinn Fein Councillor Ciarán McQuillan is the new Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The Deputy Mayor for the year ahead is DUP Councillor Tanya Stirling. The appointments were made at Council’s Annual Meeting, held in Cloonavin on Monday, June 3.

Ballymoney representative Councillor McQuillan becomes the youngest Mayor in the history of the Council. He takes over the chain of office from Councillor Steven Callaghan, a DUP representative for the Limavady area.

In his opening mayoral address, Cllr McQuillan said it was a “great privilege” to assume the role of Mayor, adding that he looked forward to collaborating with the Deputy Mayor over the coming year.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Ciaran McQuillan and Deputy Mayor Tanya Stirling. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Cllr McQuillan continued: “I am honoured to be the first nationalist Mayor from North Antrim. I will amplify the voices and aspirations of our youth. It is my goal not only to highlight their talents and ambitions, but also to address the challenges they face.

“As Mayor, I am committed to promoting and addressing the mental health challenges throughout our council area.”

Cllr McQuillan also pledged to “reach out the hand of friendship” and be “a Mayor for all”. He added: “I will continue to do everything in my power to attract jobs, investments and opportunities to this district.

“I am eager to participate in events that will showcase our food, culture, geography, talents, and achievements throughout my tenure as Mayor.

“As the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, it is my privilege, along with the rest of you and our officer team, to represent this area and all it has to offer.

“Together, we will strive to make this year remarkable and to deliver a brighter future for all our communities.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Stirling said: “I relish the challenge of the year ahead, representing our diverse Borough. I want to ensure that we create growth and sustainability for all in Causeway Coast and Glens.

“The Mayor and I may come from different political backgrounds but regardless of that, on my part, I will work tirelessly to represent all.