The Public Health Agency (PHA) has confirmed that a number of linked cases of the infectious disease have been identified in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust area.

The latest infections bring the total cases of measles in Northern Ireland to 10 laboratory confirmed cases.

The PHA has issued a renewed appeal to the public, emphasising the importance of getting the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

The PHA is urging children and young adults who have not received both doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to do so as soon as possible. Picture: Unsplash

Louise Flanagan, consultant in public health at the PHA, said: “Measles is highly infectious and is caused by a virus that can easily spread between unvaccinated people, which is what has happened here.

"This cluster impacts two schools, which thankfully have fairly high MMR uptake rates, so disruption to the school community has been lessened. However, this is a timely reminder to parents about the importance of the MMR vaccine in helping to protect your children and preventing against this highly infectious and serious disease.

"Measles can be unpleasant and will usually clear in about seven to 10 days without causing any further problems, unfortunately, for some individuals, measles can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening complications. It used to be very common in children, but following the introduction of the MMR vaccine, cases became rare, with no confirmed cases in Northern Ireland in the last seven years until recently. Two doses of the MMR vaccine help provide the best protection against these diseases.”

The PHA said that as measles is very infectious it is important that anyone with suspected measles avoids any situation where they can spread the disease, such as a GP waiting room or an emergency department. People should phone in advance and get advice rather than turning up to a healthcare setting, except in an emergency.

The initial symptoms of measles can include:

a high temperature (fever)

a runny or blocked nose

sneezing

a cough

sore, red eyes that may be sensitive to light

A few days later, a red-brown blotchy rash will appear. This may start on the head or upper neck, before spreading outwards to the rest of the body.

Most childhood rashes are not measles but you should consult your GP without delay if:

you suspect it is measles

symptoms worsen

temperature increases to above 38°C

temperature stays high after other symptoms have gone.

Louise Flanagan added: “The identification of additional measles cases in Northern Ireland is not unexpected, as we have seen a significant rise in cases in England and across Europe. In order to help prevent serious illness and outbreaks, it is vital that those who have not had their two doses of the MMR vaccine act now and help reduce the risks from this highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.

