New minister for Lougbrickland

Joey Dunlap welcomed to Loughbrickland Reformed Presbyterian Church as new minister

Mr Dunlap is a native of Pennsylvania, USA and moves to Loughbrickland with his wife Monica and their three children.

He spent the summer of 2021 at Loughbrickland, preaching regularly and was then called to be the regular minister of the congregation.

The meeting included a time of prayer and psalm-singing. Dr Tim Donachie brought a Bible message based on the picture of the church as a vine in John 15. Rev Robert Robb, pastor of the neighbouring Ballenon and Ballylane congregations in Co Armagh and acting minister of the congregation, led in prayer while Mr Dunlap was ordained to the ministry of God’s Word and received as minister at Loughbrickland. After the service of worship, refreshments were served at Loughbrickland Mission Hall.

The Dunlap family have been welcomed to Loughbrickland

The Reformed Presbyterian Church of Ireland (often known as the Covenanters) trace their origin to the Killing Times – when Christians in 17th century Scotland and Ireland were persecuted for their belief in the Kingship of Jesus Christ. Today the Reformed Presbyterian Church has around 40 congregations in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland with an emphasis on declaring the good news of salvation through the Lord Jesus Christ, the need for repentance and saving faith and the importance of putting the Christian faith into practice in the whole of life.