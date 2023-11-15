Community and sporting greats from Carrickfergus have been recognised in a new piece of wall art in the St Brides Street area of the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mural, painted on a wall close to Carrickfergus Bowling Club, was organised by Communities in Transition, supported by CHILL - Carrickfergus Hub Improving Lives Locally, a volunterr-led group aiming to provide support to those who experience poor mental health.

The artwork gives a nod to sporting clubs including Carrick Rangers FC, Barn United FC and Evolution Boxing Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well-known faces from the local area, including veteran Joe in his mobility scooter and the late Arthur ‘Corky’ Curtis, who helped Carrick Rangers claim the Steel and Sons Cup in 1967, are commemorated.

The new community mural in the St Brides Street area of Carrickfergus. (Pic: Contributed).

As well as celebrating the local community, the mural also sends a message that help is available for anyone experiencing mental health issues.

Speaking to the Carrick Times following the mural’s completion last week, CHILL Chairman Stephen Weir explained: “The feedback we have had since the mural was finished has been phenomenal.

"The wall the mural is painted on was all doom and gloom before with slogans about the Irish Sea Border and the protocol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We secured funding and wanted to brighten up the area and celebrate the community. We wanted to make it something the area could be proud of.

"It celebrates our local sporting clubs, which we’re very proud of, as well as highlighting some of the issues impacting on residents’ lives, including mental health, autism and disabilities.

"The phrase ‘be kind’ is included on the wall. We have noticed a real dip in people’s mental health since the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns residents had to endure. We want to get the message out there that we should be kind to our neighbours and be there for those in need.”

Mr Weir added: "Hundreds of cars park in the spaces beside the mural throughout the week and anyone who has stopped to chat with us has been encouraged by the messages on the new wall art. It has been really positive and we’re glad we’ve been able to improve the community spirit.