New National Lottery funding has launched for community buildings in Mid Ulster area
The programme is opening in stages, with the Mid Ulster District Council area opening on February 7 to March 20.
Organisations that apply to the programme will also take part in vital free carbon literacy training delivered by Business in the Community, which will
help them to look at ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Action Renewables will also support them to write and implement an environmental plan to consider steps to improve sustainability and cut costs.
Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Director said: “Sustainable Community Buildings is designed to kick-start an organisation's journey to sustainability. It is the first step in our ambition under our new strategy to support communities to be environmentally sustainable.
“The programme will help organisations to improve the environmental performance of their building, save money through lower utility bills and reduce their carbon footprint. We believe this will also leave a legacy by increasing awareness and educating community organisations about the environmental challenges they face.”
Some community groups, like the Tobin Centre in Moortown, have already taken steps to be environmentally sustainable and saved money through things like improved insulation and solar panels.
The Centre, which provides activities and support for people in the Mid Ulster area, had solar panels installed last year thanks to a National Lottery grant.
Loretta Daly, Programme Manager, for The BASE @ Tobin, said: “At a time when running costs are high, the focus for a lot of community groups is to cover their day-to-day costs and keep their doors open - quite often, they don’t have the money to invest in the future. So, this funding to help groups become more sustainable will be really beneficial."
She added it has allowed them to feel more secure about the future of the centre, knowing that they are generating their own energy and improving their environmental.