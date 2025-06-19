New objection received to 26-apartment development on Coleraine's Circular Road

Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:40 BST
A 26-apartment development for Coleraine’s Circular Road and Mall car park area, which was approved by councillors, is to be discussed again following a new objection.

A planning application to build "26 high-quality Category 1 apartments for active elderly residents (over-55s)” on land south of and opposite 2-14 Circular Road and north of The Mall car park, Coleraine, had originally come before Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Planning Committee in May.

The recommendation from Planners in May was to refuse the application by Radius Housing. However, members of the Planning Committee approved the development.

On June 4, a new objection to the scheme was received and the matter will now be discussed once more during the next Planning Committee meeting on June 25.

