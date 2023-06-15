Thrive, which is being held in in association with Islandmagee Community Development Association, will offer a full programme of activities over two venues, the Gobbins Centre and Islandmagee Community Garden.

Organisers Gail, Corinne and Luan explained: “We held our first Thrive Festival of Community and Wellbeing in January of 2023. Everyone who attended gave great feedback and the consensus was to do it again.

“We want everyone to be thriving rather than just surviving. Thriving is about wellbeing in it's fullest sense, wellbeing of mind, body and spirit. Thriving wellbeing needs a connected community and the festival aspires to bring community together. Thrive festival is for everyone, it is family friendly and people of all ages and genders are welcome.”

The Gobbins Centre will be on of the venues hosting festival events.

Offerings include: yoga, Conscious Connected Breathwork, meditation, soundbath, hula hooping, tai chi, community drumming, Reiki, Indian head massage, mindful mandala colouring, a stall providing information and samples of health and nutrition supplements, an everyone welcome community picnic.

In addition, there is a workshop taking place from 13:30 to 15:30 in the Gobbins Centre meeting room. It is being led by Kerry McWilliams of LightWork NI, a charity based in Antrim which does work with children and young people.

The organisers added: “The workshop is aimed at parents and care-givers, to help them to help their children and young people with anxiety and low confidence. It will be interactive, giving practical tips and solutions which can be tried out by attendees. You are very welcome to bring children and young people along as well.

“There is no monetary charge for Thrive, everyone is welcome to come for the full day or to drop in and out when they are able to. All we ask for is your presence and the more the merrier.”

A one-day programme of activities is planned.