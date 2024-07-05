The relaxing space, which provides a therapeutic and inclusive area, was part funded by the Department for Communities through its Access and Inclusion Fund with almost £30,000 allocated to the garden. A further £3,273 of funding for the project was provided by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council.

The garden was developed by ABC Council to provide a calming outdoor sanctuary and to support children and adults who have additional needs, disabilities or are living with an illness or health condition.

Commenting on the opening of the garden, which includes two wooden sculpted totems featuring fauna and flora native to the area, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “This magnificent garden delivers on my Department’s commitment to promote a more inclusive society, by enabling disabled people to participate more fully in arts, cultural and active recreation activities.

"The garden provides a space for all to enjoy, improving the wellbeing and quality of life for those who use it.”

Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Councillor Kyle Savage who also attended the launch said, “Part of the council’s corporate plan is to provide opportunities which improve the quality of life and wellbeing for our communities and support and empower them.

"This wonderful sensory garden here in Oxford Island really delivers on that commitment. It is a fantastic asset which will bring many benefits to those people who come here and make use of it. I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved and thanks also to the Department for Communities for providing this funding.”

The Sensory Garden Oxford Island was built by Brilliant Trails contractor, with volunteers from across Council departments carrying out the planting.

In the last year, ABC Council secured £72,298 in total from the Access & Inclusion Fund, which has also been used to secure a modular Changing Places unit and to install communication panels at play parks across the borough. These panels provide an expressive platform for children who struggle with verbal communication.

Over the six years of the Access & Inclusion Fund, ABC Council has secured approximately £510,600 for 25 projects, with council contributing approximately £48,000.

1 . Launch of Sensory Garden at Oxford Island (Bushcraft Centre), 24th June 2024. ©Edward Byrne Photography Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Cllr Kyle Savage and Chris McConaghy from Department for Communities are pictured with contractors Brilliant Trails and Evia Aigbokhae from ABC Borough Council.Photo: Eddie Byrne Photography

2 . Sensory Garden Local school children enjoying the opening of the new garden, pictured with Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage and councl staff.Photo: Eddie Byrne Photography

3 . Sensory Garden The Sensory Garden offers a range of attractions.Photo: Eddie Byrne Photography