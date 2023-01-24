A new five-year review for the Lough Neagh area seeks to boost business, navigation, and conservation opportunities through attracting new significant investment from funding opportunities such as the Levelling Up Fund, the Green Growth Strategy, the SEUPB Peace Plus Fund and the Shared Island Fund.

‘Lough Neagh Partnership’s Strategic Plan for 2023-2028 lays bare the challenges and opportunities.

A comprehensive independent Strategic Review for the Lough Neagh area, commissioned by Lough Neagh Partnership, has outlined significant opportunities for investment in and around what is the largest freshwater Lough in the UK and Ireland.

The Review and Plan for 2023-2028 proposes ways to sustainably develop and manage the biggest natural water resources in Northern Ireland.

Gerry Darby, Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, joins Lough Neagh Board to launch Lough Neagh Strategic Review.

To do this, the Lough Neagh Partnership has recommended key areas of improvement including the launch of a new structural body — the Lough Neagh Management Body — which will include representatives from the three main councils surrounding the Lough as well as the Department for Infrastructure, DAERA, Department for Communities and the Department of Finance.

This will provide a new interdepartmental structure for the Lough and allow Government to become more actively involved in the Lough’s management.

It has also recommended developing cross-border links with the border counties to help develop recreational tourism on the Blackwater river, provide a new dredger on Lough Neagh to help open up the navigable rivers and improve navigation marker systems, and examine new economic opportunities including the acquisition of the bed and soil of Lough Neagh which is owned by Shaftesbury Estates.

The Lough Neagh Partnership was formed in 2003 to administer grant funding of £3.5m under the Rural Development Programme.

It presently has eight staff that delivered and continue to deliver a wide range of projects, which have attracted more than £10m investment over the last five years. However, it has more work to do if Northern Ireland is to capitalise on one of its biggest natural resources.