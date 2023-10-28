New play parks in Gilford and Portadown are opened as part of ABC Borough Council's £4.75m Play Strategy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Local children gave the thumbs up to the new facilities as they joined the Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley along with community representatives and schools, contractors, elected members, and council officials to cut the ribbon and celebrate the hard work that enabled these play areas to become a reality.
Ald Tinsley said: “Play is a fundamental part of children’s growth and development – socially, emotionally, physically, and educationally. The new play parks are a fantastic asset to these areas, and I encourage children and their parents/carers to get outdoors, enjoy the fresh air, make new friends and have fun trying new things.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The variety of equipment across these parks is impressive and there is something to suit all children so I hope they enjoy getting outside to play!”
Initial consultations were carried with the local community and schools to identify their needs and cater for children and young people up to the age of 14 in each of the areas.
Each play park features junior and senior units, basket swings, swings with an inclusive harness, monkey bars, inclusive roundabouts, see-saws, springers and play panels.
Children from Gilford Primary School, Birches Primary School and Millington Nursey School attended the official openings and were delighted to have a go on the new equipment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As part of the council’s commitment to sustainability and play development programme, sustainable surfacing has been installed at the Mahon Road play park. Nike Grind, a one-of-a-kind product that transforms used sports shoes into colourful and fully tested impact absorbing rubber surfacing, has been applied around the inclusive roundabout – proving that what looks good is also doing good for the environment.
The investment is part of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s £4.75m Play Strategy, which will see a number of play parks across the borough refurbished, alongside the council’s commitment to non-fixed play, which is crucial to child development.
Contractor works were carried out by Farrans and Garden Escapes.