Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

New play parks in Gilford and Portadown are opened as part of ABC Borough Council's £4.75m Play Strategy

Three brand new play parks are now officially open for fun-filled action at Woodlands in Gilford and The Birches and Mahon Road in Portadown, following a £200,000 investment by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Local children gave the thumbs up to the new facilities as they joined the Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley along with community representatives and schools, contractors, elected members, and council officials to cut the ribbon and celebrate the hard work that enabled these play areas to become a reality.

Ald Tinsley said: “Play is a fundamental part of children’s growth and development – socially, emotionally, physically, and educationally. The new play parks are a fantastic asset to these areas, and I encourage children and their parents/carers to get outdoors, enjoy the fresh air, make new friends and have fun trying new things.

"The variety of equipment across these parks is impressive and there is something to suit all children so I hope they enjoy getting outside to play!”

Most Popular
Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley cuts the ribbon and officially opens the new Woodlands Play Park with children from Gilford Primary School along with elected members Councillor Joy Ferguson, Councillor Paul Greenfield and Councillor Ian Wilson. Picture: ABC Borough CouncilLord Mayor Margaret Tinsley cuts the ribbon and officially opens the new Woodlands Play Park with children from Gilford Primary School along with elected members Councillor Joy Ferguson, Councillor Paul Greenfield and Councillor Ian Wilson. Picture: ABC Borough Council
Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley cuts the ribbon and officially opens the new Woodlands Play Park with children from Gilford Primary School along with elected members Councillor Joy Ferguson, Councillor Paul Greenfield and Councillor Ian Wilson. Picture: ABC Borough Council

Initial consultations were carried with the local community and schools to identify their needs and cater for children and young people up to the age of 14 in each of the areas.

Each play park features junior and senior units, basket swings, swings with an inclusive harness, monkey bars, inclusive roundabouts, see-saws, springers and play panels.

Children from Gilford Primary School, Birches Primary School and Millington Nursey School attended the official openings and were delighted to have a go on the new equipment.

As part of the council’s commitment to sustainability and play development programme, sustainable surfacing has been installed at the Mahon Road play park. Nike Grind, a one-of-a-kind product that transforms used sports shoes into colourful and fully tested impact absorbing rubber surfacing, has been applied around the inclusive roundabout – proving that what looks good is also doing good for the environment.

Children from Millington Nursery School had a great time at the official opening of the new Mahon Road play park, with Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley, Councillor Alan Mulholland, Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath and Councillor Kyle Moutray. Picture: ABC Borough CouncilChildren from Millington Nursery School had a great time at the official opening of the new Mahon Road play park, with Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley, Councillor Alan Mulholland, Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath and Councillor Kyle Moutray. Picture: ABC Borough Council
Children from Millington Nursery School had a great time at the official opening of the new Mahon Road play park, with Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley, Councillor Alan Mulholland, Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath and Councillor Kyle Moutray. Picture: ABC Borough Council
Read More
Landscape gardener fined after householder complained about the quality of his w...

The investment is part of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s £4.75m Play Strategy, which will see a number of play parks across the borough refurbished, alongside the council’s commitment to non-fixed play, which is crucial to child development.

Contractor works were carried out by Farrans and Garden Escapes.

Related topics:PortadownWoodlandsBanbridge