New President for Ballymoney branch of Soroptimists International
They gave a very interesting and informative talk about the work of Samaritans who answer a call for help every 10 seconds. They have more than 200 branches nationwide with eight in Northern Ireland and 12 in the Republic.
Around 23,000 Samaritan volunteers spend almost one million hours a year responding to calls for help. It’s free to call the Samaritans on 116123 and they are open 24 hours a day 365 days a year.
The group learned that males are three times more likely to die by suicide than females and that there’s no ‘typical person’ who contacts Samaritans and no ‘typical problem’ that people call to talk about.
Members had questions for the volunteers and Heather and Colin answered these with diligence. There was no doubt in the minds of the members that the work of Samaritans was vital to the community they serve. Fiona Murdock gave a vote of thanks. Supper was served by Beth Lindsay and Fiona Murdock.
A short business meeting followed when Ruth Elliott handed over the chain of office to in-coming President Sharon McCaffery who then presided over the rest
of the meeting. There were discussions on fundraising and global membership.
President Sharon shared her theme for the year as ‘Getting Stronger Together’ and her charity will be Alzheimer’s Society. The Ballymoney Branch of Soroptimists International will celebrate its 60th Anniversary in June 2024 when it will marked appropriately.