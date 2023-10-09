Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

New President for Ballymoney branch of Soroptimists International

Members of Soroptimists International met at The Hub in Ballymoney recently when out-going President Ruth Elliott welcomed Heather and Colin, volunteers with the Coleraine branch of Samaritans.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:25 BST
President Sharon McCaffrey receives the chain of office from Past President Ruth Elliott. Credit Jennifer CampbellPresident Sharon McCaffrey receives the chain of office from Past President Ruth Elliott. Credit Jennifer Campbell
President Sharon McCaffrey receives the chain of office from Past President Ruth Elliott. Credit Jennifer Campbell

They gave a very interesting and informative talk about the work of Samaritans who answer a call for help every 10 seconds. They have more than 200 branches nationwide with eight in Northern Ireland and 12 in the Republic.

Around 23,000 Samaritan volunteers spend almost one million hours a year responding to calls for help. It’s free to call the Samaritans on 116123 and they are open 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

The group learned that males are three times more likely to die by suicide than females and that there’s no ‘typical person’ who contacts Samaritans and no ‘typical problem’ that people call to talk about.

Most Popular
Time for tea at the Ballymoney Soroptimist meeting for (from left) Ann Todd, Fiona Murdock and Beth Lindsay. Credit Jennifer CampbellTime for tea at the Ballymoney Soroptimist meeting for (from left) Ann Todd, Fiona Murdock and Beth Lindsay. Credit Jennifer Campbell
Time for tea at the Ballymoney Soroptimist meeting for (from left) Ann Todd, Fiona Murdock and Beth Lindsay. Credit Jennifer Campbell

Members had questions for the volunteers and Heather and Colin answered these with diligence. There was no doubt in the minds of the members that the work of Samaritans was vital to the community they serve. Fiona Murdock gave a vote of thanks. Supper was served by Beth Lindsay and Fiona Murdock.

A short business meeting followed when Ruth Elliott handed over the chain of office to in-coming President Sharon McCaffery who then presided over the rest

of the meeting. There were discussions on fundraising and global membership.

President Sharon shared her theme for the year as ‘Getting Stronger Together’ and her charity will be Alzheimer’s Society. The Ballymoney Branch of Soroptimists International will celebrate its 60th Anniversary in June 2024 when it will marked appropriately.

Related topics:PresidentColeraine