Members of Soroptimists International met at The Hub in Ballymoney recently when out-going President Ruth Elliott welcomed Heather and Colin, volunteers with the Coleraine branch of Samaritans.

President Sharon McCaffrey receives the chain of office from Past President Ruth Elliott. Credit Jennifer Campbell

They gave a very interesting and informative talk about the work of Samaritans who answer a call for help every 10 seconds. They have more than 200 branches nationwide with eight in Northern Ireland and 12 in the Republic.

Around 23,000 Samaritan volunteers spend almost one million hours a year responding to calls for help. It’s free to call the Samaritans on 116123 and they are open 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

The group learned that males are three times more likely to die by suicide than females and that there’s no ‘typical person’ who contacts Samaritans and no ‘typical problem’ that people call to talk about.

Time for tea at the Ballymoney Soroptimist meeting for (from left) Ann Todd, Fiona Murdock and Beth Lindsay. Credit Jennifer Campbell

Members had questions for the volunteers and Heather and Colin answered these with diligence. There was no doubt in the minds of the members that the work of Samaritans was vital to the community they serve. Fiona Murdock gave a vote of thanks. Supper was served by Beth Lindsay and Fiona Murdock.

A short business meeting followed when Ruth Elliott handed over the chain of office to in-coming President Sharon McCaffery who then presided over the rest

of the meeting. There were discussions on fundraising and global membership.

