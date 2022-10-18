Barbara McClenaghan and Helen Dunlop from Maze WI were proposed as tellers for the AGM.

Shirley gave the treasurer’s report outlining the grants which had been received, including £2100 from the Council Covid Recovery Fund, which was spent on a projector, speaker, laptop and sewing machines, and The Platinum Jubilee Grant which was spent on catering, music , hall hire etc for the Platinum Jubilee barbecue.

It was reported that thhere was a large increase in the donations for Pennies For Friendship this year, amounting to £80. The ACWW walk raised £120 and £150 was contributed to Federation Funds.

Maghabgerry WI elect new President

The new committee elected were Lynsay Johnston (President), Renee Culbert, Sandra McLorn, Yvonne Montgomery, Ina Watson, Mandy McCausland, Rosena Wilson, Rosemary Taylor and Pauline Green.

The competition for four traybakes with recipe was won by Lynsay, with Ina in second place and Dawn in third place.

Advertisement

The Helen Dunlop Shield for Craft was won by Ann, with Lynsay in second place and Elaine in third place.

The competitions cup was won by Lynsay.

The Friendship Cup was won jointly by Sharon and Ina.

The Council Shield was won by Ina.

The singing of the Countrywoman’s Song concluded the evening.

At the October meeting, Maghaberry WI welcomed Alan Morrow, a volunteer Community Officer for The Air Ambulance as the speaker and he

Advertisement