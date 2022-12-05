New programme aims to increase number of disabled people in paid employment

The Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership (LMP) has launched its latest programme to coincide with the International Day of Disabled Persons.

The Employer Led Disability Inclusion Programme aims to increase the number of people with disabilities in paid employment with targets focusing on employment of people long term within local employers.

As well as engaging with prominent Mid Ulster employers to improve their understanding of disability needs in the workplace, the programme will raise awareness of the benefits of tapping into an under-utilised labour pool and to create a number of job opportunities that are suited to employees with a long-term disability or health condition.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry, gave her support for the latest programme saying: “It is very fitting that the Mid Ulster LMP are launching their latest programme on the International Day of Disabled Persons, a day that aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life. Mid Ulster has one of the highest disability employment gaps of any Council region here, and this programme will connect employers with people living with disability for the mutual benefit of all.”

Pictured with Cllr. Córa Corry, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council at the launch of the Mid Ulster LMP Employer Led Disability Inclusion Programme are (L – R), Róisín Sloan, Deputy Director Employability Programmes, Department for Communities; Julie McKeown, Vice Chair of Mid Ulster LMP; Kieran Molloy, Head of Employability, The Cedar Foundation; and Peter Wilson, Service Manager, The Cedar Foundation.

The Cedar Foundation have been appointed as delivery agent for this programme. Cedar has been supporting individuals and families living with disability, autism and brain injury here since 1941. Cedar Spokesperson Peter Wilson said: "Cedar is delighted to be working with the Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership on this programme. We look forward to engaging with local employers to support people with disabilities and health conditions to take up and sustain a range of employment opportunities"

Applications for employers who would like to join the programme are now open and close on December 9. To request an Expression of Interest Form, please email Peter Wilson at [email protected] The recruitment of eligible participants will be ongoing until end of January 2023. If you would like to participate in the programme, or would like further information contact [email protected]

