Alliance Councillor Eóin Tennyson welcomed progress on a play park for Kernan, after planning permission was granted by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.
Councillor Tennyson said, “I am absolutely delighted that a play park for Kernan is one step closer following planning approval at Council last week.
“The park represents a £100,000 investment in the area and will be based on a Council-owned site just off the Kernan Hill Road,” hesaid.
Despite a hospital nearby and a school there is no dedicated children’s play area.
“The site spans almost 5,000 square feet and will cater to children of all ages and abilities,” he said.
“This will be a really important and welcome amenity for a growing area with an increasing number of young families and children,” said Cllr Tennyson.
