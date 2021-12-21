Alliance Councillor Eóin Tennyson welcomed progress on a play park for Kernan, after planning permission was granted by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Councillor Tennyson said, “I am absolutely delighted that a play park for Kernan is one step closer following planning approval at Council last week.

“The park represents a £100,000 investment in the area and will be based on a Council-owned site just off the Kernan Hill Road,” hesaid.

Kernan Hill Road, Portadown. Photo courtesy of Google.

Despite a hospital nearby and a school there is no dedicated children’s play area.

“The site spans almost 5,000 square feet and will cater to children of all ages and abilities,” he said.

“This will be a really important and welcome amenity for a growing area with an increasing number of young families and children,” said Cllr Tennyson.

