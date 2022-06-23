This is the first time the state-of-the-art centre has been awarded the highly sought-after Quest accreditation which “demonstrates high standards of good practice and continuous improvement in all aspects of the leisure centre”.

In order to achieve Quest, SLLC went through a rigorous assessment measuring many areas of the centre, including customer experience, cleaning, health and safety and community engagement.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield said, “This is a fantastic achievement and a real team effort.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Greenfield pictured with staff of the South Lake Leisure Centre who are celebrating achieving the Quest accreditation, included seated are Operations Manager, Mark Wilson, Transformation Director Jonathan Hayes, Strategic Director, Neighbourhood Services Sharon O'Gorman and Swimming Co-ordinator Emma Crawford. ©Edward Byrne Photography

“Quest is much more than a tick-box exercise; it is an ongoing programme to improve this fantastic facility for both staff and customers, and a great way to demonstrate the centre’s ongoing achievements.”

“Quest is the leisure industry’s go-to scheme for quality assurance and the assessment also focused on the leisure centre’s recovery from the pandemic and its ongoing Covid-19 security measures.”

Visit getactiveabc.com to find out more about what’s on offer at South Lake Leisure Centre.

