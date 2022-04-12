New £3m Cloughan Project a step closer

The club was proud to announce the appointment of Doran Consulting in this capacity.

The multi-facility community hub at The Cloughan – known as ‘The Cloughan Project,’ has the potential to see up to £3m worth of investment in sports facilities in the town.

The initiative would see facilities at the club upgraded as well as creating new sports provision at the Doagh Road venue. These would include an artificial hockey pitch, 3G pitch, a walking/running trail and a gym with specialist Disability Sport NI approved equipment.

A proposed site plan of The Cloughan Project.

The ambitious project is being supported by both Sport NI and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

A club spokesperson said: “This has the potential to be one of the biggest investments in sporting facilities in Ballyclare for some time.

“Sport NI has awarded the club a Development Costs grant towards the development of a business case to include concept designs and costings. This will create several options for the site, and a preferred option will then be submitted to Sport NI for approval and an indicative award amount confirmed.

“Thereafter, the club, Sport NI and the council will work together in the detailed design, planning application and development of the preferred option.”

Ballyclare RFC, Doran Consulting and the Business Case Consultant – Cavanagh Kelly – will host an informal consultation event tomorrow (Wednesday, April 13) at Ballyclare RFC from 5.30pm.

This will give members of local sports clubs, local schools, recreational groups and other potential users the opportunity to drop in and discuss the project and their potential needs moving forward, which in turn will help to develop the various options for the site.