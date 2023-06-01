A team with over 100 years of experience in the funeral industry will help to provide a “crucial service” when the new Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium opens on Monday (June 5).

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has invested £5m in Northern Ireland’s much-needed second crematorium at Doagh Road, Newtownabbey.

And according to Stephen Larkin, president of the National Association of Funeral Directors Northern Ireland, the state-of-the-art facility will help relieve pressure on Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Newtownabbey TImes during a preview event, Mr Larkin said: “This facility will help to reduce the waiting time for families who are waiting for their loved one to be cremated. Roselawn, Northern Ireland’s only other crematorium, is carrying out 90 cremations a week.

The £5m facility is located in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey.

"There’s around a two-week waiting period before someone can be cremated at the Belfast facility. This isn’t practical and unfortunately people are having to return to work during their bereavement process and then have the funeral service at a later date.

"I believe each council should look at how viable it is to have a crematorium in their area. During my time in the industry, the number of people opting to be cremated has increased and in Belfast, around 75 per cent of funerals are now cremations.”

Located opposite Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre, the crematorium is nestled back from the main road in a tranquil landscaped setting of native trees and a wildflower meadow featuring walking paths and seating areas for reflection, whilst a pond is designed to provide a sense of calmness and encourage biodiversity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The facility, council noted, will offer the latest technology services, the very best standard for music, visual tributes and live streaming.

The ceremony hall can seat 164 mourners.

Commenting during a tour of the site, assistant manager Jonathan Fitzgerald said: “We’re wanting to provide a dignified service for people in the Antrim and Newtownabbey region as well as further afield. The ceremony hall can seat 164 people. It’s bright and spacious and we’re wanting mourners to feel as comfortable as possible. Services will be able to last up to 45 minutes, meaning people will be able to spend more time with their loved ones.

"We have the Obitus music system in place. This is the only one in Northern Ireland. It has 180,000 songs stored on it and it will be frequently updated. People will be able to have four songs on the day. One at the start, two during the service and one at the end. We also have the option to show video tributes or picture collages, which will help to provide a personal touch.

"For anyone unable to attend the service, we can show a video eulogy, meaning the person can still be involved. Every service will be recorded and this can be live streamed or watched again online. It will be stored on the system for 30 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The celebrant will be able to control the service from the adjustable lectern at the front of the hall. They’ll have access to an iPad and will be able to lower/higher music.

The new facility will become operational on June 5.

"We’ve two curtains at the front of the hall. When the service is over, the curtains, which are controlled remotely, will come round the coffin. This will hopefully provide comfort for the person’s loved ones. There’s a viewing room, which is open to mourners to pay their respects right up to the end. No one will be getting rushed.”

The local authority is anticipating an average of six cremations daily. The maximum number per annum will be 1,560. Pricing for 2023/24 is £475 for residents in the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough and £950 for non-residents.

Mr Fitzgerald went on to highlight further features of the crematorium, where three services are booked for Monday and one for Tuesday of next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Northern Ireland always needed a second crematorium. Cremations are very popular and with a lack of burial space and the financial expenses of a funeral, more people are being cremated,” he said.

The landscaped grounds of the crematorium will feature a memorial garden and wildflower meadow.

"We also have a columbarium at our memorial garden with space currently for 58 urns. People will be able to have their ashes stored here in a respectful way for a 25-year period. This can be renewed in the future and there may the possibility of more spaces becoming available.

"Our scattering lawn will provide a tranquil setting for people’s ashes to be scattered. The garden has been landscaped and it will be lovely when everything is in bloom. It will be a nice space for people to reflect.

"There’s a Changing Spaces toilet facility in the gardens, which can be accessed by a Radar Key.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his first engagement since becoming the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, was on hand to explain the importance of the local government authority’s investment.

Cllr Cooper said: “The new crematorium will provide a crucial service for families across all of Northern Ireland. Arranging and attending funeral services is a very difficult and emotional time for all families and our staff who have over 100 years’ experience between them will do everything to support the bereaved in their time of need.

“Due to the lack of burial space the demand for cremations has increased significantly over the past number of years and this new crematorium will provide more options for bereaved families.”

The ceremony hall offers views to the landscaped grounds.

All faiths are welcome to use the crematorium and services can be religious or secular. There are no burial grounds at the location but there will be the option to lay cremated remains to rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A live webcast service will be available to families at a cost of £30 further to an annual licensing and service fee incurred by the local authority. In line with current arrangements for cemeteries, proof of residency must be provided to claim the resident fee.

The crematorium will operate Monday - Friday, 9am - 4pm, offering families a 45-minute service hourly, 10am-3pm.