A scholarship aimed at supporting talented students who face financial barriers in accessing higher education has been created in memory of a Whiteabbey teacher.

Queen’s University Belfast established the Kathleen Mary McGuckin Scholarship, endowed with a generous gift of £50,000, in memory of the beloved mother and educator.

When Kathleen Dick passed away in July 2024, her children wanted to do something significant to honour her memory and the standing she had in her community, and decided to set up a scholarship in her name.

Adopted as a young baby, Kathleen was raised in Magherafelt where she dreamed of becoming a teacher. Her dream became reality thanks to the generosity of the community, who supported her to attend St Mary’s.

Kathleen McGuckin Dick pictured with her children. L-r Dermot Dick, Brian Dick, Catherine Malbaek, John Dick, Kathleen, Paul Dick, and Maire Heaney. Photo: QUB

Following her degree, she went on to teach generations of students in West Belfast, Newtownabbey and eventually Whiteabbey, where she became Vice Principal of St James’s Primary School.

“She was a big personality,” recalls her son Brian Dick, who is now President and CEO of global manufacturing firm Golden State Foods. “She raised six children, worked full time, and was genuinely beloved in her community. You couldn’t walk through Whiteabbey without it taking an hour and a half - she’d taught everyone. This scholarship is our way of honouring her, and passing on the support she once received.

“She had a wonderful life, and we had a great start in life because somebody was generous to her.”

The idea behind the scholarship is to inspire other students who, like Kathleen, have the determination to pursue their academic ambitions but need financial support.

Brian, a Queen’s alumnus himself, credits his time at the university with helping shape his successful career path. “I studied Business Administration and Modern Languages at Queen’s,” he said. “It was there that people told me I could go as far as I wanted in life and I believed them. That belief helped carry me to where I am today.”

During the 1980s, Brian received the Emily Lady Pakenham Scholarship, which helped him - then the youngest of six children - attend university during difficult economic times.

He and his siblings now hope the new scholarship in his mother’s name can provide the same life-changing opportunity for others.

Brian says: “This is a gift from all six of Kathleen’s children. We just want the scholarship to quietly help someone the way others helped our mum - and the way Queen’s helped me. The opportunity provided to our mother encouraged her to go into education and to ensure that all her own children had the chance to attend university, which we all did."

The Kathleen Mary McGuckin Scholarship will be awarded at the start of the upcoming academic year.

Speaking about the scholarship, President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer said: “The ripple effect of philanthropy means that many people who have benefitted from support in their education will consider ways they can pay that forward, if they’re in a position to do so.

“This can be through financial donations, taking part in alumni events or just giving their time to mentor or volunteer. We hope that the story behind the Kathleen Mary McGuckin Scholarship will inspire others to reflect on the role education plays in changing lives - and the ripple effect of generosity through generations.”

