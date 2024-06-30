Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inspirational mum from Co Armagh who left school with few qualifications has shared how she was driven to become a nurse after her first baby was born with health issues.

Jessica Doak celebrated her graduation on Saturday when she was awarded an undergraduate degree in Adult Nursing from the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Queen’s University Belfast. She is now looking forward to taking up a position at Craigavon Area Hospital.

It has been a journey of commitment and hard work for Jessica, who proves there are alternative routes to achieving your perfect career.

Having left school at 16 with little to no qualifications, Jessica began working as a care assistant, which she found extremely rewarding, but her dream was always to become a nurse.

Jessica Doak celebrates graduating with a BSc in Adult Nursing from Queen’s University Belfast with her family, including husband Hamilton, daughter Hollie, son Benjamin and baby Oscar.

Although she was content in her job, Jessica felt the opportunity of becoming a nurse was out of reach as she had few qualifications.

That all changed when, at the age of 27, she had her first daughter, who was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Her newborn baby gave Jessica the drive to return to further education when her daughter was just six months old.

Jessica began an Adult Access Course in Southern Regional College (SRC), while also juggling a baby who had many appointments. Jessica thrived during her two years at SRC, and went on to have her second baby, coinciding with her finishing the course.

“I had applied for Queen’s but was prepared that I would not get a place, yet when my wee boy was only a number of weeks old I had three different offers from Queen’s. I could not believe I was going to get this opportunity, and this is how I then began my journey in Adult Nursing,” she said.

The three years have not been easy for Jessica as she juggled her studying with busy family life.

"It has been extremely challenging doing my nursing degree with two kids. I also had a third child just as my time at Queen’s was coming to an end, which delayed my finish date by another few months,” she said.

"With determination, I returned to finish my placement hours when my baby was seven weeks old, but unfortunately then my little girl ended up admitted to hospital in Belfast for a week, two weeks before placement coming to an end.

"With resilience, and the wonderful support of my family and friends, I travelled from the Royal in Belfast to Craigavon and made sure I completed my placement hours in time for graduation at the end of June.

"I want to let people know if you have a dream, never give up, no matter your age or situation, as there is always hope. I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have achieved what I have,” she added.