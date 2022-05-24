New Rathcoole artwork celebrates Queen’s Jubilee

The artwork, designed by members of Newtownabbey-based community groups RATH and Dalaradia, will be officially unveiled on June 2.

The mural features a large image of Queen Elizabeth II, alongside four smaller pictures from over the last 70 years.

Text at the foot of the mural, reads: “The people of Rathcoole send their sincere and heartfelt congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the historic occasion of Her Platinum Jubilee.”

The new mural in the Clonmore Green area of Rathcoole.

Meanwhile, RATH and Dalaradia will be staging a street party on Thursday, June 2 in the Donardview Close area of Rathcoole as part of festivities to mark the Queen’s major milestone.

The event, commencing at 6pm, will feature a number of activities including boucy castles, refreshments, an assault course and a flute band.