Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
57 minutes ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
2 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
2 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
2 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
3 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

New replacement Post Office to open in Lurgan next week

The re-opening of Taghnevan Post Office in Lurgan is planned to take place next week at a new location.

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:58 BST

Gilpinstown Road Post Office at Eurospar opens on Tuesday, April 18 at 9am as a replacement for Taghnevan Post Office in a move to restore Post Office services to the local community.

The branch will be open Monday to Sunday from 8am - 8pm, providing 84 hours of Post Office service a week.

Taghnevan Post Office has been temporarily closed at 2 Taghnevan Walk since October 2022. The Post Office said it was “keen to restore service as soon as

Most Popular
The site of the Gilpinstown Road Post Office. Picture: GoogleThe site of the Gilpinstown Road Post Office. Picture: Google
The site of the Gilpinstown Road Post Office. Picture: Google

possible, so we are proceeding with the plan”.

Adam Shillcock Dosanh, Post Office partner account manager, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the premises will close on May 12. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 168715.

Read More
Councillors shocked as 'lack of staff' seems to be reason Craigavon Civic Centre...

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected] by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 223355.

Related topics:Post Office