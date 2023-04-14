The re-opening of Taghnevan Post Office in Lurgan is planned to take place next week at a new location.

Gilpinstown Road Post Office at Eurospar opens on Tuesday, April 18 at 9am as a replacement for Taghnevan Post Office in a move to restore Post Office services to the local community.

The branch will be open Monday to Sunday from 8am - 8pm, providing 84 hours of Post Office service a week.

Taghnevan Post Office has been temporarily closed at 2 Taghnevan Walk since October 2022. The Post Office said it was “keen to restore service as soon as

The site of the Gilpinstown Road Post Office. Picture: Google

possible, so we are proceeding with the plan”.

Adam Shillcock Dosanh, Post Office partner account manager, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the premises will close on May 12. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 168715.

