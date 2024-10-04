Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a “bespoke” retreat in the vicinity of the Ecos Hub in Ballymena for families and children with disabilities.

The application for full planning permission for a single-storey building at Kernohan’s Lane has been lodged by an agent on behalf of the Love Hope and Faith charity which helps children with spina bifida and hydrocephalus in Northern Ireland.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says: “The existing site is currently vacant and disused with an original use as an outdoor event space for caravanning and camping.

“The site is located off Kernohan’s Lane which links Ballymena town centre with the Ecos Hub and nature/river walks. The site is well-secluded with a rural feel and surrounded by various forms of planting and well-established trees.

“The proposed retreat has been designed for the Love Hope and Faith charity to provide accommodation/facilities for families and the children living with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and other disabilities.

“Through the charity’s ongoing work, research and development of a robust business case, they have identified an emerging need locally and throughout Northern Ireland for a bespoke, fully accessible, purpose-built retreat or getaway for families and their children that can provide a range of facilities, such as a hydrotherapy pool, while providing a break away or mini holiday for all to enjoy.

“Through the charity’s research, they also see an opportunity for the community to use the hydrotherapy pool as a bookable one-off therapy session, providing both a service and income to support the retreat.

“The hydrotherapy pool will meet the needs of all children in Northern Ireland with varying disabilities. It is envisaged that the hydrotherapy pool will provide approximately 36 sessions per week (Monday to Friday).”

Primary design requirements have been highlighted such as the need for a fully accessible site and building to be used by children with “complete ease and independently”; parking suitable for disabled users; a “bright and airy” open-plan living, dining and kitchen space; fully-accessible bedroom with en-suite shower room and additional bedroom for parents with facilities to include a hydrotherapy pool, cinema and sensory garden.

“The new retreat building has been designed to be fully accessible for visitors with mobility and disability issues from the site entrance to all spaces within the building and external landscaped areas. The building has been designed on one level with no steps,” the report says.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter