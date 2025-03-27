A new signalling system for the railway which might reduce the time drivers and pedestrians must wait at the gates in Lurgan could take years to implement.

Frustrated drivers, who can be stuck at either the railway gates in William Street, Lake Street or Bells Row for a few long minutes several times an hour, are appealing to the powers that be to act sooner rather than later.

Translink has revealed the Lurgan Level Crossing Signalling Improvement Project which aims to reduce the amount of time the crossing barriers remain down.

However it seems this project is subject to being approved and receiving funding.

Since the new hourly train between Dublin and Belfast was introduced the number of times the barriers at the railway lines have closed has increased, leading to more and more frustrated drivers.

With the partial closure of William Street this has led to even more congestion in the Co Armagh town. On Thursday afternoon two ambulances, which had emergency lights and sirens deployed, were caught in traffic at Ulster Street and Brownlow Terrace – two streets which have become even busier since the top of William Street was closed.

A new train station and track renewal scheme aimed at improving Lurgan station is expected to cost around £20m but is also subject to funding being available.

A spokesperson for Translink said: “The Lurgan Level Crossing Signalling Improvement Project will reduce the amount of time the crossing barriers remain down.

"The project is subject to approvals and funding and aims to enhance efficiency while maintaining the highest safety standards.”