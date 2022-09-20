New Skate Park now open in Ballymena

The design has created a unique layout that has interlinking features and multi directional items to ensure that as the rider becomes more proficient, new challenges will become available - including transfers, gaps and carve lines.

The skate park has three distinct areas - firstly the ‘street section’ with low level equipment re-creating urban architecture, where riders can practice technical tricks. Secondly, the faster paced ‘ramp section’ with a jump box where riders can practice getting air, and thirdly the mini section featuring bowl elements where riders can practice their transition skills.

The design caters for all of the main disciplines of wheeled sport such as skateboard, BMX, scooter and inline, along with disabled access requirements.

A skate park in Ballymena’s People’s Park has now opened!

The facility is suitable for all age and skill levels. Inherent within the design is activities and access for young people regardless of their perceived ability, featuring a mix of street and transition elements with suitable flow between areas.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Noel Williams said: “It is fantastic to see the opening of the Skate Park at People’s Park which provides a challenge for skaters of all abilities.

“There is great interest in this facility and I know it will be bring visitors to Ballymena from across Northern Ireland.

“To mark its opening an exciting event is planned for Saturday 24 September to officially launch and celebrate this fantastic facility in our Borough.”