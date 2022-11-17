A stylish new home interiors showroom has opened in Lisburn, offering a new user experience concept to customers.

The 8,000 sq ft Home Experience interiors showroom has officially opened following a large investment in the fit-out and furnishings by interiors company, Stylish Living.

Situated in Lisburn’s Wallace Village development, Stylish Living - owned by mother and son duo, Evelyn and Luke Mehaffey – is a luxury, purpose-built interiors showroom, and its opening is the culmination of a two-year journey by Stylish Living.

The Home Living Experience by Stylish Living is a totally new concept to the industry as it features 20 actual rooms from lounges to bedrooms to kitchens and everything in-between, where clients can touch, feel and see the latest in interior furnishings.

Alastair Gilmore, Evelyn Mehaffey and Luke Mehaffey.

Evelyn Mehaffey, creative director of Stylish Living, said: “Back in 2000, I founded Stylish Living, and when the opportunity presented itself to create a Home Living experience within the Wallace Village development, it was the perfect time to create an aspirational space that would showcase the breadth of interiors we offer at Stylish Living.”

Stylish Living offers bespoke architecture and interior design, with clients benefitting from a complete interior design service including, home consultations, hand-made window dressings, bespoke furniture, lighting design, project management and fit-outs of new builds and renovations.

Co-director, Luke Mehaffey adds: “Our one-of-kind showroom visually shows clients what’s possible in creating stylish interiors. Instead of looking through sample books and brochures, clients can walk the showroom, see furnishings first-hand and visualise how their dream home can look.”

The showroom features furniture and textures from international brands and expert craftsmanship from local companies.

Alastair Gilmore, Senior Design Consultant at Stylish Living adds: “Clients are blown away when they come through the door into our main lounge. The scale and design of the showroom is like nothing else across the UK and Ireland. Having worked in the industry for many years, I’ve had the pleasure of working in several design companies. There are very few that meet this level of detail and quality, and are able to showcase so many beautiful products under one roof.”