New Tayto product is set to revolutionise Northern Ireland meal-times
The Potayto is an ordinary potato that has been given an extraordinary infusion of taste, explained Elly Hunter, Tayto’s marketing director.
"In Northern Ireland, we are world famous for our love of potatoes so we knew that any changes we tried to make had to be good enough to impress lovers of not only our world-famous cheese and onion flavour but also of potatoes.
"Tayto’s flavour innovation and product development team have been working with expert food scientists from the renowned Food Technology Institute and with a small group of hand-picked, local farmers who, once they signed an NDA, were sworn to secrecy until the Potayto was perfected.”
Northern Ireland’s unique climate and eco-system, combined with nutrient rich soil, means that potatoes here are the envy of the world.
"The top-secret project started during lockdown when our own research revealed that Northern Ireland families were trying to add more flavour to their own home-cooking,” added Elly.
"Our tireless efforts now mean that everyone can enjoy the truly iconic Tayto Cheese and Onion flavour at home, in a totally new way. Whether that’s a baked Potayto for lunch, boiled or mashed Potayto for dinner, roast Potayto with your family on Sunday, or even a Potayto salad. Early results have revealed that people love to chip their Potaytoes and deep fry them to make cheese and pnion chips – who could resist?
"Our long-term plan is to use these new potatoes in the production of Tayto’s world famous cheese and onion crisps, thus streamlining the production process whilst ensuring Northern Ireland’s favourite crisps stay true to the delicious cheese and onion flavour,” Elly said.
Customers can keep an eye out for the new product in the shops from today, April 1.