New travel agency, Barrhead Travel, opens its doors at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon

By Carmel Robinson
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
A new travel firm has opened in Rushmere Shopping Centre Craigavon – aiming to help locals plan their perfect holiday.

Revealing the news online Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “And just like that, Barrhead Travel Rushmere have joined #TeamRushmere.

"Call in and meet the team! Who knows? You may just leave with your dream holiday booked.”

Barrhead Travel started as a small travel agency 50 years ago in the Glasgow suburb of Barrhead and has since been taken over by one of North America’s largest travel companies, Travel Leaders Group.

Barrhead Travel opens outlet at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh

According to its website it is now one of the UK’s biggest retail travel firms with over 80 branches, more than 700 employees and myriad business awards.

Most recently this travel agency won Best Cruise Retail Agency and Best Large Travel Agency in Scotland for 18 years running. Barrhead Travel has also been recognised for the past five consecutive years as one of the Best Companies to Work For.

