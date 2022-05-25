New Trooperslane park and ride opens with 212 spaces and secure cycle storage

Infrastructure John O’Dowd was joined by Chris Conway, Translink Group chief executive Chris Conway, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Located adjacent to Trooperslane Train Station, the site also includes CCTV coverage and SMART lighting alongside secure cycle storage to enhance passenger security and convenience.

It will provide much-needed additional park and ride capacity on this section of the Larne rail line, helping to meet current and future demand, according to the Department for Infrastructure.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd and Chris Conway, chief executive of Translink, officially open the new Park and Ride facility at Trooperslane, Carrickfergus.

Mr O’Dowd said: “It is important that we make public transport as accessible as possible and providing park and ride facilities is a vital part of that. Previously at this location parking was limited and that was a barrier to passengers wishing to use the Trooperslane halt.

“With these additional 212 spaces and enhanced cycle facilities I hope that many more people in the surrounding areas will be able to make greater use of the railway service.

“We know there are too many cars on our roads and this leads to congestion, longer journey times and increased car emissions. Using public transport can help to provide a stress free commute, remove some of the traffic from our roads and improve air quality. Even just switching some journeys each week from the car to the bus or train can make a difference so I would encourage people to consider that.”

The site has also been future-proofed to allow the provision and installation of electric vehicle charging points to help progress zero emission ambitions.

Infrastructure Minister john O’Dowd and Chris Conway, chief executive of Translink, view the new 212- space facility including the secure cycle storage on site.

Mr Conway said: “I am proud that this new park and ride site at Trooperslane – a facility much anticipated by the local community – has been delivered. It will have a major positive impact for passengers in the wider Carrickfergus area and will help to make travel by train a more attractive option for more people in the locality.

“Trooperslane is an accessible, convenient and safe park and ride, helping to boost passenger numbers and lowering the risk of traffic congestion on the main route into and out of Belfast and helping to improve connections for employment, education and enjoyment.