Trends that traditional breakfast choices have been dumped by the younger consumer in favour of healthier options has prompted a Portadown bakery to reinvent the fruit loaf.

A new twist on the traditional fruit loaf, the Irwin’s Together branded Cranberry and Orange Super Seeded Loaf, has been snapped up by top supermarket Waitrose.

The bread will be stocked in 300 Waitrose stores from mid-September and strengthens Irwin’s existing relationship with the retailer, which currently lists six Irwin’s Together lines, including two other fruited breads – a Luxury Fruit Loaf and Cinnamon & Raisin Toasty Loaf.

Irwin’s Bakery in Portadown, Co Armagh has worked with Waitrose to secure a new listing for its Irwin’s Together branded Cranberry & Orange Super Seeded Loaf.

Irwin’s Bakery, Northern Ireland’s only independent plant bakery, launched the Irwin’s Together range to the market in 2021, following over £500,000 investment in Research and Development. Since then, Irwin’s has increased its share of the speciality bread market with a more than five percent growth in the fruited category.

“This latest business win demonstrates our continued success in creating demand for speciality breads among GB consumers,” explains Chloe Ormiston, Category and Shopper Insights Manager at Irwin’s Bakery.

“In a challenging market with changing shopping behaviours, Irwin’s is passionate about giving added product benefits to consumers. Increasingly we’ve seen a rebalancing of what consumers deem as important, with value, health, practicality, and enjoyment all in play. Further we’ve seen a decline in traditional breakfast choices, with a switch to morning goods options driven by health and convenient indulgence,” said Chloe.

“This research has driven our desire to bring excitement to the fruited and morning goods categories, delivering great-tasting products that consumers are asking for.

​“The development of this new style of fruit loaf, with added seeds and grains, opens up the business to a new market, giving us the opportunity to engage with a younger audience who wouldn't normally consider a traditional fruit loaf.”

Irwin’s Together Cranberry and Orange Super Seeded Loaf is available in Waitrose stores now – RRP £2.10.