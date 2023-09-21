New twist on the traditional fruit loaf baked in Irwin's Bakery Portadown is snapped up by UK supermarket Waitrose
A new twist on the traditional fruit loaf, the Irwin’s Together branded Cranberry and Orange Super Seeded Loaf, has been snapped up by top supermarket Waitrose.
The bread will be stocked in 300 Waitrose stores from mid-September and strengthens Irwin’s existing relationship with the retailer, which currently lists six Irwin’s Together lines, including two other fruited breads – a Luxury Fruit Loaf and Cinnamon & Raisin Toasty Loaf.
Irwin’s Bakery, Northern Ireland’s only independent plant bakery, launched the Irwin’s Together range to the market in 2021, following over £500,000 investment in Research and Development. Since then, Irwin’s has increased its share of the speciality bread market with a more than five percent growth in the fruited category.
“This latest business win demonstrates our continued success in creating demand for speciality breads among GB consumers,” explains Chloe Ormiston, Category and Shopper Insights Manager at Irwin’s Bakery.
“In a challenging market with changing shopping behaviours, Irwin’s is passionate about giving added product benefits to consumers. Increasingly we’ve seen a rebalancing of what consumers deem as important, with value, health, practicality, and enjoyment all in play. Further we’ve seen a decline in traditional breakfast choices, with a switch to morning goods options driven by health and convenient indulgence,” said Chloe.
“This research has driven our desire to bring excitement to the fruited and morning goods categories, delivering great-tasting products that consumers are asking for.
“The development of this new style of fruit loaf, with added seeds and grains, opens up the business to a new market, giving us the opportunity to engage with a younger audience who wouldn't normally consider a traditional fruit loaf.”
Irwin’s Together Cranberry and Orange Super Seeded Loaf is available in Waitrose stores now – RRP £2.10.
WD Irwin started in business in 1912 in Woodhouse Street, Portadown, as a grocer and was baking cakes and breads to sell in his shop. Now, the bakery employs more than 450 staff and operates 24 hours a day, 363 days a year.