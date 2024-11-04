New Velvet Vixen Society in Magheralin aims to bring women together to learn, socialise and connect
Colleen McAreavey, founder of Velvet Vixen, a boutique specialising in reselling pre-loved couture fashion is behind the idea.
"We all have that friend that's fun, who keeps you ‘in the know’ and has heard of all the new trends before everyone else,” she said.
"With Velvet Vixen Society, we aspire to be that friend to our members for all things fashion, beauty, and health. That’s why I am excited to introduce Velvet Vixen Society to Northern Ireland and I look forward to bringing ladies together in a supportive sociable manner.”
The event will be at the home of Velvet Vixen at Edenmore House, Golf & Country Club in Magheralin.
"In the digital age in which we all live there’s never been a better time to live according to the five steps to wellbeing: to connect, learn, take notice, keep active and to give and I am proud to play my part in offering these opportunities with this new society service,” added Colleen.
The inaugural ladies event, which includes a fashion show, expert make-up demos, entertainment, drinks and nibbles takes place on Wednesday, November 6 from 7pm to 9pm and tickets are available via the eventbrite platform. Attendees will each receive a goodie bag and a raffle prize draw on the evening will raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.